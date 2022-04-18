Earlier today, the much-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer arrived and sent the whole comics -hungry internet into a tizzy. T he trailer i s a bit all over the place, but fingers crossed the movie itself will be something more than the sum of the teaser’s parts , which appear to be frantica ll y stitched together with more CGI than The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

With writer-director Taika Waititi at the helm, fresh off the Revenge (in our hearts, at least, since filming of Our Flag Means Death wrapped after Thor), we also get looks at Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Lady Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, the remaining Guardians of the Galaxy, and Russell Crowe as Z eu s. No sign of Gorr, the God-Butcher, the villain played by Christian Bale, but still plenty to look at, some of it even kind of fun.