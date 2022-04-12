Somehow, Spirit Halloween is becoming a movie. The cast of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie continues to get even weirder. David Lynch’s mysterious next project could get a Cannes debut. Plus, Robbie Amell talks returning to The Flash, and an original Ranger could return for Power Rangers’ 30th season. Spoilers now!



Spirit Halloween: The Movie

Variety reports Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, Donavan Colan, Dylan Frankel, Jaiden Smith and Marissa Reyes will star in a movie based on the annual costume store, Spirit Halloween, set for release this October. Directed by David Poag, the story follows “three middle-school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick-or-treating” as they dare to spend Halloween locked inside “a new Spirit Halloween store” that’s appeared “in a deserted strip mall.” Predictably, the kids “soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the [store’s] creepy animatronic characters.”

Barbie

Deadline reports Will Ferrell has joined the cast of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in a currently undisclosed role.

Burnouts

Deadline also reports Sierra McCormick (The Vast of Night) will star alongside Jade Pettyjohn, Brenna D’Amico, Gianni DeCenzo, Bentley Green, Summer Parker and Connor Hammond in Burnouts, a supernatural horror movie from director Tim Donner. The story follows “a group of grieving teens, hot off of quarantine” who “head off for a much needed retreat to reconnect and mend their wounds. A seance subsequently leads to a evening where anything can and does happen.”

Untitled David Lynch Project

Variety has word a mysterious new David Lynch film is expected to premiere this year at Cannes, with Laura Dern expected to either appear as a cameo or in a supporting role.

The Invisible Man 2

Elisabeth Moss suggested a sequel to The Invisible Man is “not in the rearview” during a recent interview with Comic Book.

I can’t really say much, but it’s definitely not—it’s not necessarily in the rearview at all, but I do think that we have, with any sequel, you obviously want to make sure that you are doing the original justice. And so none of us involved have any intention of just cracking out another thing and throwing it up and just seeing what happens. We really want it to be as good, if not better, than the first one. Did I actually answer the question at all? It’s not in the rearview. How’s that? Like I have [producer] Jason Blum on one shoulder and Universal on the other, and I’m just like, ‘Please don’t be mad at me.’

Jurassic World: Dominion

A new Jurassic World: Dominion image (via Empire) pays homage to the Triceratops scene in Jurassic Park.

Thor: Love & Thunder

Newly-leaked images of the Love & Thunder Marvel Legends action figures have hit social media, giving us new looks at the Odinson in both “Ravager” and his armored outfits, Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, and Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. Click through to see more.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Collider reports Multiverse of Madness runs a refreshingly brief two hours and six minutes long—making it the shortest MCU movie since Captain Marvel.

The Northman

Alexander Skarsgard promises Anya Taylor-Joy he will “haunt this farm like a hungry corpse returned from the grave” in a new clip from The Northman.

Meanwhile, a second clip sees Fjölnir (Claes Bang) putting a sword to King Aurvandill’s (Ethan Hawke) neck...which already has a few arrows sticking out of it.

The Peacemakers

A pair of costumed extraterrestrials reluctantly visit Earth in order to save the universe in the trailer for The Peacemakers.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Samuel L. Jackson voices a samurai cat who trains a bumbling dog voiced by Michael Cera in the trailer for Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, co-starring Michelle Yeoh, Mel Brooks, George Takei, Djimon Hounsou, Ricky Gervais, Gabriel Iglesias and Kylie Kuioka.

Power Rangers

Salt shakers at the ready, but a new report from The Illuminerdi claims that the original Blue Ranger, David Yost, is allegedly set to return as Billy Cranston for “at least one” episode of Power Rangers’ upcoming 30th season.

The Flash

Set photos from the penultimate episode of season eight reveal a brand-new speedster character (believed to be Meena “Fast Track” Dhawan) played by 4400's Kausar Mohammed. Head over to Canadagraphs to have a look.

Relatedly, Robbie Amell spoke to TV Line about the various flashbacks to Ronnie and Caitlin’s courtship in this week’s episode of The Flash.

It was really fun doing those. I hadn’t seen Danielle in ages, because when I was in Vancouver shooting [Prime Video’s] Upload and she was shooting The Flash last year, it was prime COVID time and we never had the opportunity to get together. So it was really nice to see her and see Grant [Gustin] and talk abut having families, because it’s been that long. Danielle and I joked around about how we definitely didn’t look the same age we did when the flashbacks are supposed to take place. I thought that was really cute. They did a good job of showing you the spark between them from that you didn’t see in Season 1. It was really charming.

Later in the interview, Amell declined to answer how his character returned from the grave as The Black Flame.

That’s a good question, and people much smarter than me should be answering it. But I’ve died three times on the show already — or was it four? — so if I’m able to come back that many times, this shouldn’t be that surprising.

Casper, the Friendly Ghost

Deadline reports a “darker,” live-action Casper, the Friendly Ghost series is in development at Peacock from executive producer Kai Yu Wu (The Ghost Bride). Described as a “coming-of-age story that explores what it means to be alive” the series follows “a new family” as they arrive “in the small town of Eternal Falls.” Upon their arrival, “Casper finds himself entangled in a mystery, uncovering dark secrets that have been buried for over 100 years.”

Kung Fu

Juliet is after a mysterious stone in the synopsis for “The Alchemist,” the April 27 episode of Kung Fu.

As Nicky (Olivia Liang) investigates the secrets behind a mysterious stone that Juliet (guest star Annie Q) is after, Henry (Eddie Liu) uncovers a shocking revelation about his father. Elsewhere, Althea (Shannon Dang) prepares for investor meetings for her app, and Dennis (Tony Chung) receives an ultimatum from his dad.

Interview With the Vampire

AMC has released an atmospheric teaser trailer for its new Interview With the Vampire TV series.

Moonhaven

Finally, AMC has also released a short teaser for its new series about terraforming the moon, Moonhaven.

Banner art by Jim Cook