After Thor: Ragnarok, fans obviously expected Thor: Love and Thunder to be wild. Just off-the-walls bonkers nonsense from the man who does that better than anyone: writer-director Taika Waititi. Now, the first trailer is here, and it delivers on that promise and more. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is, indeed, bringing the thunder. And we love it.



Thor: Love and Thunder opens July 8 in theaters only. It brings back Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, as well as all of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Oscar winners Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, and a whole lot more. Many of which you see right here in this incredible trailer.

When last we saw the God of Thunder, he’d left New Asgard in the capable hands of Valkyrie, and set off back into the cosmos with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame. As you can see this movie picks up from there and goes into places we’d never expect. Well, except for that whole Jane Foster becoming the Mighty Thor thing—that was revealed waaaay back at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige laid out the plan for Phase 4. At that time, Thor: Love and Thunder was one of the last entries. Now it’s finally coming and it will, from what we can tell, certainly be setting things up for the future.

Oh, and isn’t it wild that Thor: Love and Thunder is the first fourth Marvel Studios character movie? The Avengers got four movies but Iron Man and Captain America only got three. Does that make Thor the current crown jewel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Or is it just that Marvel couldn’t say no to another Waititi movie when he basically has his choice of projects, including Star Wars? Probably a bit of both. In the meantime, check out a new poster for the movie too.

Tell us what you think of the trailer below. Love and Thunder opens July 8.



