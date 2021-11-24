Did you love Netflix’s The Mitchells Vs. the Machines movie? Odds are yes, given how much audiences and critics alike enjoyed it. Now, there’s so much more to love given that the movie is getting a physical release on Blu-ray, not only loaded with extras, but with a “Katie Mitchell” cut of the film that makes the movie 40 minutes longer.

That’s a pretty valid reason for purchasing a copy, even though the regular film is streaming for free on Netflix (well, assuming you have a Netflix subscription, of course). But all the extras listed include even more new Mitchells material in addition to the standard commentary track. They include:

• Katie’s Extended Cinematic Bonanza Cut! Prepare to witness Katie’s director’s cut, an extended version of the original film with over 40 minutes of deleted scenes.

• Dog Cop 7: The Final Chapter: Katie Mitchell is back and creating the most hilarious film of her young career – check out an all-new mini-movie, Dog Cop 7: The Final Chapter. In a world where the holidays are being haunted by the Candy Cane Kidnapper, there is only one Dog with the skills to solve the case.

• 8 Bonus Scenes: Get more Mitchells with over 20 minutes of Deleted & Extended Scenes.

• Filmmakers’ commentary

However, that’s not all. The special edition Blu-ray also comes with these extras, they’ll just also be available on the DVD and digital versions of the film.



• Katie’s Cabinet of Forgotten Wonders: Take a rare look inside Katie Mitchell’s filmmaking process as she gives you an exclusive look into how the movie was made.

Katie-Vision!

“Dumb Robots” Trailer

The Original Mitchells Story Pitch

The Furby Scene - How? Why?

PAL’s World

• The Mitchells Vs. The Machines: Or How a Group of Passionate Weirdos Made a Big Animated Movie: Go inside the story of The Mitchells vs the Machines and meet a group of first-time filmmakers & talented cast who banded together to take a collective risk on making a unique, original, and totally off-the-wall film about an everyday, epic, world-saving family!

• How To Make Sock Puppets: Katie Mitchell opens the door to her film school. Learn how to make sock puppets who could be extras in your next short film!

• How To Make Katie Face Cupcakes: Enjoy making cupcakes only a mother could love.

The Mitchells Vs. the Machines is about a film-obsessed, self-described weirdo named Katie (Abbi Jacobson) who can’t relate to her unplugged father (Danny McBride) and vice versa. But when the whole family takes a road trip to drop Katie off at college, they become the only humans not captured by the robot uprising, and have to save the world. The movie was produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse fame, and was directed by Gravity Falls’ Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe, which is arguably the finest pedigree you can get possible for an American animated family comedy movie.

The Mitchells Vs. the Machines will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digitally on December 14. If you want to try before you buy, the movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

