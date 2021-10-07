A WandaVision spinoff with breakout evil witch of 2021, Agatha Harkness? Now this is chaos magic, Wanda.

Variety reports Kathryn Hahn could return as the WandaVision villain —an ancient sorceress who manipulated Wanda’s stay in the town of Westview to open up her ability to wield powerful chaos magic—in the character’s own standalone spinoff series for Disney+. Details beyond that are currently sparse, but WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer would return for the series to write and executive produce.

Given Hahn’s status as a breakout character in WandaVision—and, equally laudable, the voice behind 2021's song of the year—it’s perhaps not surprising that WandaVision’s series finale was going to be the last we saw of Agatha Harkness. Defeated by Wanda in a battle of magical wills at the end of WandaVision, Agatha was left to remain the sole person under the spell Wanda had previously cast over the citizens of Westview in order to live her fantasy life with Vision. Agatha was left no longer aware of herself as the centuries-old witch that had tried to manipulate Wanda, but simply as Wanda’s former kooky neighbor, Agnes. Whether or not this standalone show will detail what becomes of Agatha after the events of WandaVision, or dive into her past life as a witch before the events of the series, remains to be seen.

But there’s clearly a lot left of Agatha’s story to tell, and any chance to get more Kathryn Hahn having the mystical time of her life in witchy robes is an exciting move for Marvel’s Disney+ plans to move forward in—even if it might be a while before we get to see it, considering the amount of streaming shows already on the way from Marvel Studios. We’ll bring you more on Marvel’s plans for Disney+, Agatha-related or otherwise, as and when we learn them.

