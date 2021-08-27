Next week’s release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the first exclusively theatrical Marvel Studios movie in over two years. It doesn’t feel that long, though— b ecause in that time, the MCU has been kept alive on Disney+, with shows like Loki and WandaVision and the release of Black Widow. Suffice to say, fans are definitely becoming used to Marvel on TV and that’s not just going to continue, it’s continuing in some fairly unexpected ways.

Advertisement

For example, t he Wrap reports Marvel is working on an untitled Halloween special that will film early next year. It’s looking for a Latino male in his 30s to star, and who might be cast as Werewolf by Night, a name from Marvel Comics that’s been used for multiple characters. Beyond that, nothing is known about the special and Marvel had not gotten back to io9 with comment or clarification as of publication.

Since Disney+ is working on a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special for 2022 though, another holiday special would definitely fit in. Plus, with the arrival of projects starring Moon Knight and Blade on the horizon, a nudge into horror seems like something Marvel is toying with. But will this special be a one- off to introduce a new character— a nd if so, when or where would that character appear again? It almost sounds like this something akin to the Marvel One Shots from a few years ago, which helped set the stage for later properties like Agent Carter and, in a roundabout way, Shang-Chi.

After the release of Shang-Chi, there’s so much more Marvel coming before Halloween 2022. Eternals will be in theaters in November. Hawkeye will hit Disney+ that month too. Then Spider-Man: No Way Home in December, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in March, Thor: Love and Thunder in May, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in July and, don’t forget, also Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk on Disney+.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.