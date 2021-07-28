Linda Blair says she’s not been asked to return yet for the new Exorcist trilogy. Hear a snippet from The Green Knight’s soundtrack. Plus, what’s to come when Supergirl and Stargirl return. Spoilers, away!



Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3/The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

In a recent interview with Collider, James Gunn revealed fans will need to watch the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in order to “learn stuff that you need to learn” for Vol. 3. He said: “ It’s in-canon, it’s about the Guardians, you’re gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it’s great I’m really happy with it.”

The Exorcist

Linda Blair revealed there hasn’t been “any discussions about [her] participating or reprising her role” as Regan MacNeil in the recently-announced Exorcist trilogy.



Skull

In conversation with Collider, producers John Davis and John Fox revealed the upcoming Predator film is officially titled Skull, and will be “an origin story about the Predator’s first journey” to planet Earth.

It goes back to what made the original Predator movie work. It’s the ingenuity of a human being who won’t give up, who’s able to observe and interpret, basically being able to beat a stronger, more powerful, well-armed force. [Skull] has more akin to The Revenant than it does any film in the Predator canon— you’ll know what I mean once you see it. I think this is a worthy complement to the first one. It’s going to be as good.

Advertisement

The Green Knight

A track from Daniel Hart’s Green Knight score titled “You Do Smell Like You’ve Been At Mass All Night” is now available to listen to on Youtube.

A mysterious man born with physical deformities that lead to his family covering his face and limbs with masks and bandages befriends a biwa player and becomes a famous dancer in feudal Japan in the first trailer for Masaaki Yuasa’s next film, Inu-Oh.

Zone 414

Guy Pearce teams with an android (Matilda Lutz) to locate a missing girl in a city of robots in the trailer for Zone 414, coming to VOD September 3.

American Horror Stories

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Game Over, ” the season finale of American Horror Stories.

A couple dares to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses. Written by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk; directed by Liz Friedlander.

Advertisement

Archer

Spoiler TV also has synopses for both episodes of the hour-long season premiere of Archer.

Identity Crisis 1201 8/25/2021 10 p.m. ET/PT

Archer and the gang just saved the world from a nuclear catastrophe and their reward is five nights in a rat-infested Moldovan hotel. Written by Shane Kosakowski. Lowjacked 1202 8/25/2021 10:30 p.m. ET/PT The Agency embarks on a team building exercise that doesn’t quite get off the ground. Written by Shana Gohd.

Advertisement

Supergirl

Kara deals with PTSD from the Phantom Zone while a giant monster made of ocean garbage attacks Metropolis in the trailer for Supergirl’s August 24 return.

Stargirl



Finally, the Justice Society struggles to find new villains to fight in the latest trailer for Stargirl’s second season.

Banner art by Jim Cook