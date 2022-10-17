There had been speculation that the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie could be Harrison Ford’s last film role. Not only is that untrue, Ford is jumping from that franchise into the biggest one in all of modern Hollywood: t he Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As previously reported by t he Hot Mic and Slashfilm, it has now been confirmed that Ford will play General Thaddeus Ross, a role vacated by the late, great William Hurt, in the MCU. Ford will first assume the role in Captain America: New World Order, starring Anthony Mackie, which is scheduled for release May 3, 2024. Julius Onah is directing from a script co-written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm S pellman and Dalan Musso. The new report doesn’t say if Ford will then carry that role over into Thunderbolts later that summer on July 26, 2024, but considering Ross’ nickname is “Thunderbolt,” casting someone of Ford’s stature is a huge deal, and the previous reports said he would, it’s a very safe assumption we’ll see the character in that film as well.

Since he finished Indy 5, Ford has been working his 80-year-old butt off. He’s set to star in a new Yellowstone series, 1923, as well as Apple TV+’s upcoming Shrinking, from members of the Ted Lasso team and starring Jason Segel. With that pivot to television, and now the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you almost get the sense Ford was reinvigorated by the Indy 5 experience. That makes those quotes from his frequent collaborator John Williams about Indy 5 possibly being his last film all but forgotten.

Advertisement

We’ll next see Han Solo/Indiana Jones/Jack Ryan/Rick Deckard on the big screen in the still somehow untitled Indiana Jones 5, a full trailer of which is likely to be out before the end of the year. That’s set for release June 30, 2023.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.