We still don’t know what the fifth Indiana Jones film is going to be called, but now we have a new, albeit quick glimpse of it after that single image released at Star Wars Celebration. At the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, the Lucasfilm Pavillon has a display of costumes and concept art for three different characters: Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford; Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge; and “ Not-Toht,” played by Mads Mikkelsen. We don’t have his actual character name (yet), but you’ll see what we mean when you see the images.

Along with the costumes there are some cool pieces of concept art, revealing Indy and Helena opening some kind of chest in a temple, an action sequence involving a small vehicle, and a very swank hotel. We’re likely to learn more about all these images, and maybe even that title, on Saturday— w hen Lucasfilm joins Marvel and Fox for a panel at the convention. So check back for that. But for now, click through the slideshow to see the images.