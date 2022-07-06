The Lost Ark. Sankara Stones. The Holy Grail. A Crystal Skull. An Indiana Jones movie isn’t an Indiana Jones movie if the world’s most famous adventuring archeologist isn’t going after something tangible. This leads us to believe that in next year’s untitled fifth Indiana Jones film, Indy will be doing the same. But, this time, what could it be?

We don’t know. You probably don’t know either. But that doesn’t mean we can’t guess. With the recent teaser image and new Disney merch, there just happens to be a whiff of Indy in the air at the moment. Maybe that’s because the fifth film is now just a little under one year away (it’s currently scheduled for release June 30, 2023, only four years after its initial 2019 release date). Either way, we figured it might be fun to speculate a bit.

Below, we’d love to read what you think Indy will be going after in Indiana Jones and the Still TBD Title. But where to even start? With the film likely to be set somewhere between the late 1960s and early 1980s (just to account for Ford’s aging), logical thinking might start with what was happening in that era. The m oon landing. Vietnam. The assassination of JFK. Do any of these things have a tangible goal? Could it be Indy searching for a magic bullet? A special moon rock? Nah, seems cheesy.

Any other clues? There’s the rumor that some of the supporting characters in this film, like the one played by Mads Mikkelsen, are once again Nazis. If that’s the case, it opens up a world of possibilities. Maybe Indy is going after some sort of relic the Nazis stole during their reign of terror. Sure that was, kind of, the plot of both Raiders of the Lost Ark and Last Crusade, but it’s not the plot of films in between. Maybe we’re looking at an every-other situation, and it’s time to go back to the well— p un intended.

Basically, we have no idea, but we’d love to hear your theories. All we do know is that Harrison Ford will reprise the role of Indiana Jones in a new film, out next summer, from director James Mangold. John Williams is once again doing the music and Ford will be joined by Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, and others. Speculate like wild below.

