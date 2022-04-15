Marvel’s Emmy plans seemingly confirm there won’t be more on the way for either Hawkeye or Moon Knight. A familiar Munsters face will return for Rob Zombie’s new movie. Jean-Luc Picard faces the wrath of the FBI in a new Picard clip. Plus, more mystery Kraven casting. Spoilers get!



Advertisement

Kraven the Hunter

Deadline reports Levi Miller has joined the cast of Kraven the Hunter in a currently undisclosed role.

Barbie

Meanwhile, Issa Rae and Michael Cera are the latest to join Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie for Hasbro. Details on their characters are also not available at this time. [People]

G/O Media may get a commission 14% Off Logitech C920 Webcam Looking good

Capable of 1080p HD video at 30 fps, comes with dual mics to help capture your voice properly, and has special software to make it easy to adjust. Buy for $60 at Amazon

Double Blind

Bloody-Disgusting reports Pollyanna MacIntosh, Millie Brady, Brenock O’Connor, Abby Fitz, Shonagh Marie, Diarmuid Noyes, Frank Blake and Akshay Kumar will star in Double Blind, a new horror film from Ireland directed by Ian Hunt-Duffy. The story is said to follow “seven strangers taking part in a paid drug trial that become trapped in the lab after the side effects of the study escalate the situation into a nightmarish scenario—if they fall asleep, they die.”

Advertisement

The Munsters

Pat Priest, the original Marilyn Munster, is set to make a cameo in Rob Zombie’s new film.

Advertisement

Renfield

Filming has officially wrapped on Renfield. The film is currently scheduled for an April 14, 2023 release date.

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is just thirteen days from wrapping principal production, according to James Gunn on Twitter.

Advertisement

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Black Widow’s David Harbour stars in a tie-in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness laundry detergent commercial. Stranger things have happened?

Advertisement

The Northman

Alexander Skarsgård eats porridge with his fingers and is otherwise generally haunted in a new clip from Robert Eggers’ The Northman.

Indiana Jones 5

In conversation with THR, Mads Mikkelson stated Indiana Jones 5 is aiming for “the original feel” of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

[Raiders of the Lost Ark] was one of my favorite films, and it just oozed that golden period of serials from the 1940s — and that’s in the fifth film as well. They’re going heavily back to the first and second film and getting that original feel, the original Indy, something dense and epic… It felt like a Spielberg film, though it’s obviously James making it with the same vision.

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Dominion

A new Dominion poster unites the casts of Jurassic World and Jurassic Park.

Advertisement

Willow



Deadline reports Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Tyene Sand in Game of Thrones) has joined the cast Willow in an undisclosed role. According to the outlet, her character will be both “resourceful” and possess a “sharp, acerbic wit.”

Advertisement

Dead Boy Detectives

Spoiler TV reports HBO Max has officially ordered Dead Boy Detectives to series. Steve Yockey will serve as showrunner, while George Rexstrew, Edwin Payne, Charles Rowland, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Yuyu Kitamura and Jenn Lyon are attached to star.

Advertisement

Hawkeye/Moon Knight

Disney has submitted Hawkeye and Moon Knight for Emmy consideration under the “Limited Series” category, heavily implying there will not be a second seasons for either series—unlike Loki, sitting out the category, because it’s already been confirmed for a second season. [Variety]

Advertisement

Star Wars: Ahsoka

In a recent interview with Romper, Bryce Dallas Howard teased fans of The Clone Wars will be “greatly rewarded” by the upcoming Ahsoka Tano series at Disney+.

So, Dave Filoni, he knows Star Wars better than anyone other than George [Lucas], and he was taught by George when he was doing all of the Clone Wars because they did that together. And we worked together on Mandalorian. Without giving anything away, you are going to love the Ahsoka show that’s coming up. I cannot tell you anything, but what I can say is that you being a fan of the Clone Wars will be greatly rewarded.

Advertisement

The Flash (TV Series)

Team Flash is under attack in the synopsis for “Death Falls” airing May 4.

GRIEF – Team Flash is under attack, and each must fight to save not only themselves but each other. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Chris Peppe directed the episode with the story by Sam Chalsen and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert.

Advertisement

[Comic Book]

Legacies

Hope fights a god in the trailer for “I Wouldn’t Be Standing Here If It Weren’t For You,” next week’s episode of Legacies.

Star Trek: Picard

Jean-Luc and Guinan are grilled by the FBI in a clip from next week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard.

Life After Life

Finally, Thomasin McKenzie stars in the new BBC’s adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s novel Life After Life as Ursula Todd, “a young girl who is born one night in 1910, but dies before she is able to take her first breath. On the same night in 1910, she is reborn and survives—an event that unfolds time and time again as she lives and dies in alternative iterations of her existence.”

Banner art by Jim Cook