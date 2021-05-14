Shaunette Renée Wilson and Boyd Holbrook are joining Indiana Jones 5. Photo : Fox

Fans have been waiting for Indiana Jones 5 for so long you wouldn’t blame them if they don’t believe it’s real until they sit down to watch it. But after years and years of delays, Steven Spielberg dropping out as director, Harrison Ford pushing 80, and more, it seems like it’s finally happening. Especially when the film has begun to cast not just lead roles, but supporting ones too.

Deadline reports that actors Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson have been cast in the film. There’s no word on their roles, but that’s to be expected. We also don’t know who Phoebe Waller-Bridge or Mads Mikkelsen will play in the film, though they’ve also been cast.

For io9 readers, Holbrook is probably best known as the lead in Shane Black’s The Predator or for his role in Hugh Jackman’s final Wolverine film, Logan. Shaunette Renée Wilson played a Dora Milaje in Black Panther but is also one of the leads on Fox’s show, The Resident, and was also on Billions.

They’ll be taking direction from James Mangold, who is taking over for Spielberg. Spielberg is heavily involved though and remains attached as a producer. Mangold directed the aforementioned Logan along with The Wolverine, Walk the Line, Copland, and Ford vs. Ferrari, among others. He grew up in Orange County, NY, which I only mention because I did too and that someone from my hometown area is directing an Indiana Jones movie blows my mind. John Williams will also return as composer.

When it was originally announced, Indiana Jones 5 was supposed to come out in 2019. Now ( we think) it’ll be out on July 29, 2022.

