Indiana Jones' 21 Most Endearing Moments in Raiders of the Lost Ark

A poster for Raiders of the Lost Ark by Richard Amsel. Image : Lucasfilm

The hat. The whip. The ability to take a punch. It was 40 years ago this week that audiences fell in love with Indiana Jones’ best attributes in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Released June 12, 1981, this brainchild of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas (with plenty of Lawrence Kasdan, Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, Harrison Ford, John Williams, and others wrapped in) cast a spell on audiences to the tune of over $200 million, three sequels (and counting), and countless unforgettable cultural landmarks. For the 40th anniversary, we decided to look back at Raiders and pick out 21 moments that helped us fall in love with Indiana Jones—both the man and the franchise.