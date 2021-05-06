Updates From Indiana Jones 5, Marvel, and More

Us, looking at scraps of Indy 5 news. Image : Lucasfilm

Dark Horse’s Lady Killer is being turned into a movie. Marvel offers vague teases for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels. Emma Stone goes behind-the-scenes in new Cruella footage. Plus, what’s to come on The Handmaid’s Tale and Black Lightning. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Lady Killer

According to Deadline, Diablo Cody is attached to write an adaptation of the Dark Horse comic book series, Lady Killer, written by Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich, illustrated by Joëlle Jones, and colored by Laura Allred. The project is for Netflix with Blake Lively attached to star. Lively will play Josie Schuller, “by all appearances the perfect 1950’s housewife— but when she’s not catering to the needs of her family, she leads a secret life as a highly-trained killer for hire. She really likes the second job, and her husband has no idea.”

Indiana Jones 5

During a recent interview with Collider, Mads Mikkelsen stated he was “invited in to create” his Indiana Jones 5 character.

I do think I’m invited in to create a character, I think that everybody wants that. That’s why they pick certain actors that they think can come up with certain things, and it will be a collaboration as it always is. Interesting enough, again a little like Riders of Justice, there is kind of a genre mix in Indiana Jones always. There is something that is a little larger-than-life, almost back to the 30s with a Peter Lorre kind of feel, and then you have Indiana Jones who kind of is a straight man. But he does produce a lot of funny and interesting things, but there are different character genres in some of those films.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel (via /Film) has released an official logline for Wakanda Forever.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda, and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.

Advertisement

The Marvels

/Film additionally has a synopsis for the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!

Advertisement

Blade

THR also reports filming on the Blade reboot has been pushed back to 2022.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space 2

Appearing as a guest on Slasher Radio, Stephen Chiodo revealed 2019's Critters Attack! was partially responsible for the cancelation of Syfy’s planned Killer Klowns from Outer Space sequel.

There was a deal… MGM controls the rights…and they went to SYFY. They did Critters, and you saw what that turned out to be like. But they wanted to do Klowns for like two million [dollars]. And we don’t want to do that…we did it for two million back in the ’80s. So we didn’t want to do it. And even MGM didn’t want to do it… they said it was a more valuable property than just signing off for that little money.

Advertisement

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Gunpowder Milkshake

Gunpowder Milkshake has been rated “R” by the MPAA for “strong bloody violence throughout and language.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Bloody-Disgusting additionally has the IMAX poster for Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

Advertisement

Photo : Lionsgate

Cruella

Emma Stone discusses Cruella in a new featurette.

Elsewhere, two new Cruella TV spots tease the characters’ secret origins.

Castlevania

Netflix has released new images from the fourth and final season of Castlevania.

Advertisement

The Handmaid’s Tale

Planes begin dropping bombs on Offred in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Black Lightning

Black Lightning’s feud with Tobias Whale “ends tonight” in the trailer for “Unfinished Business. ”

Nancy Drew

Tom Swift debuts in the trailer for “The Celestial Visitor” — next week’s episode of Nancy Drew.

Kung Fu

Finally, the gang heists a museum in the trailer for next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

Banner art by Jim Cook