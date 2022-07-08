Marvel Studios has found the man who’ll bring Captain America back to the big screen and it’s director Julius Onah. Onah, who made The Cloverfield Paradox, has been tapped to direct the next Captain America film which will star Anthony Mackie as the hero. Malcolm Spellman, who helped Mackie’s character become Captain America on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, wrote the script along with Dalan Musso.

News of the film being in development broke a little over a year ago, just after the Disney+ streaming series ended. Around that time, there were also rumors that former Captain America, Chris Evans, could be making a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and if that happens, one would guess this would be the place. However t he Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, says it’s unclear if that’ll happen. Maybe we’ll find out in a few weeks’ time at San Diego Comic-Con, as Marvel Studios is set to return with news of its upcoming slate, one of which is now all but assured to be Captain America 4.

As for Onah, while he’s best know for that third Cloverfield movie which left more than a little to be desired, he came back strong in 2019 with Luce, a character driven drama with Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, and Tim Roth. It enjoys a 90% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Stepping back a bit, what do we think Captain America 4 will be about? Will Sam Wilson still be struggling with the mantle? Will Bucky Barnes be along for the ride? Might we see newly minted MCU baddie Sharon Carter? Or will the film continue the universe’s multiverse direction? Hopefully, we find out soon.

