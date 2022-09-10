Well, we still have to cc all it “Indiana Jones 5.” Today at the D23 Expo, Disney and Lucasfilm did not reveal the title of the upcoming film, but we did see a ton of amazing footage

“This one is fantastic,” a very emotional Harrison Ford said on stage. “We have a very human story and a movie that will kick your ass.” He also said it would be his last time. “I will not fall down for you again,” he said.

What does that mean? Well, in an exclusive sizzle reel show only at the convention, we got a brief glimpse.

Advertisement

It was very fast paced but among the images we saw. Carts racings in the street, divers going under the water, and a skeleton popping out. Indy is still teaching, he walks around in some very busy closet. There are scenes of people fighting on top of a train and eventually we realize that Sallah is back and he needs Indy to help him one last time.

There’s definitely a big set piece, on horseback, in what appeared to be a flashback because Indy looked a little de-aged. Boyd Holbrook’s character fires a gun and a big celebration of people in New York City all duck. He and Indy ride horseback through the scene. We see Indy on a horse in the subway.

G/O Media may get a commission up to 40% off Blinds.com Sitewide Sale Smart home blinds

Shop Blinds.com’s premium smart home blinds, the very good EZ-A and the impressive Eve MotionBlinds. Buy at Blinds.com Use the promo code GETSTARTED Advertisement

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character was along for some of this. At some point, the two of them are in a bar and people ask how they’re related and Indy says, jokingly, he’s her godfather.

The footage - which also had some plane action scenes and tomb raiding - ended with Indy unleashing his whip in a bar. He just cracks it a bunch of times and tell everyone to back up. They then all take out guns and shoot at him as he jumps out the window.

Advertisement

Action packed, very beautifully shot, it looked excellent. I just wish we knew what it was called. Indy 5 is out June 30.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

