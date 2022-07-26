Don’t hold your breath for Shang-Chi 2 because director Destin Daniel Cretton is about to inherit even more heroes than that. He’s reportedly be hired by Marvel Studios to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the fifth Avengers film set to co-concluse Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in May 2025.

Cretton is best known for helming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, last year’s hit that introduced a brand new side to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then he’s been tied to the film’s sequel but this news makes it seem like either he won’t be directing that film, or that film is now much further off than we expected.

Avenger: The Kang Dynasty will certainly star Jonathan Majors as Kang, a multiverse ruling baddie audiences first got a glimpse of (in one form) in Loki who’ll play an even bigger role in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That film is the kick off of Phase 5 in the MCU, which will conclude in July 2024 with Thunderbolts. The Kang Dynasty is one of the final two films in the subsequent Phase 6. It’ll be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars. No director has been announced for that Holiday 2025 release but the Russo Brothers, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, are not likely to be involved.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the story.

