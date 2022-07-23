The First Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Introduced Namor and a Nation in Crisis

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther sequel already had a lot to live up to as the follow up to one of the MCU’s most beloved movies, and that was before the incredibly tragic passage of star Chadwick Boseman also levied it with the onus of having to chart a future for Wakanda without T’Challa. Our first glimpse at Wakanda Forever might just have given us an idea how, deftfully weaving Boseman’s absence into the story of a nation rocked by crises, and heroes new and old that must rise to save it... including the debut of Tenoch Huerta as Namor the Sub-Mariner, King of Atlantis. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters November 11, 2022.