How do you make Marvel’s next mega team-up movie that ends a phase even more exciting? Adding Steven Yeun sure works. The Oscar-nominated star who rose to fame playing Glenn on The Walking Dead (and was recently seen in Jordan Peele’s Nope) is joining Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts in a mystery role.

According to Deadline, which broke the story, the role “is not only significant to this film but could also play a role going forward in future films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” Let the speculation begin.

Set for release July 26, 2024, Thunderbolts will bring a close to Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a team-up film that’ll feature Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. Jake Schreier (Robot and Frank) is directing from a script by Eric Pearson (Black Widow).

“What Jake wants to do with Florence’s character is very interesting and how I factor into how we develop our relationship is very interesting,” Harbour told io9 about the film a few months back. “And then when you see what Jake and Eric Pearson [are] trying to fashion, it’s really clever ... So you have this movie that’s, you know, kind of ragtag. It’ll be funny. it’ll be weird, it’ll be action. And then we’re also going to drop a bomb, which is cool.”

Is Yeun that bomb? Because in our eyes, he is in both the “incredibly cool” context of the word as well as the “game-changing addition” version. Let us know who you think he’s playing below.

