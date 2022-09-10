The Disney D23 Expo has had a solid of reveals and footage for various Marvel films and shows in production. Kevin Feige revealed the full roster for the upcoming Thunderbolts film, wherein less than savory characters are conscripted by the government to do some good. That cast is:



Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow II

David Harbour as Red Guardian

Wyatt Russell as John Walker/USAgent

Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss as Contessa

Thunderbolts will begin shooting next year, and is on track to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.

