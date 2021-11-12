When Marvel Studios has news, it usually doesn’t just have one bit to offer. It likes to overwhelm you with an avalanche of stuff, making it difficult to process it all. For Phase 3, it did a huge event at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, CA. For Phase 4, it was in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. Today, for Disney+ Day, it was a giant Twitter thread plus a streaming special revealing info both new and old about everything Marvel has coming to Disney+.

It was truly a tidal wave of info, and here you can see all the shiny and new official logos . We got a bit more on series we knew were coming like Moon Knight and She-Hulk, and confirmation of shows that were rumored to be coming like Echo and Agatha Harkness’ WandaVision spinoff , plus a couple of brand new ones like Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Let’s take a look!