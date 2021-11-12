Let’s cut to the chase—Marvel’s finally figured out what it wants to do with the X-Men, and it has nothing to do with Wanda Maximoff’s feelings about whether there should be more mutants.

Since news first broke of Marvel’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, fans have been eagerly awaiting the introduction of mutants to the larger MCU that spent years dancing around classic storylines featuring those characters due to complications with their film rights. While the mutants’ proper introduction to the MCU is likely still a ways out, during this year’s Disney+ Day of announcing new projectS, Marvel Studios teased the next best (and perhaps ultimately more interesting thing): a revival of the ‘90s X-Men animated series.

Aside from its general time setting and the possibility that it’ll pick up more or less right after the events of the original series, there aren’t yet any other details about X-Men ‘97. But the revival living on Disney+ at a time when other animated Marvel projects like Hit-Monkey and MODOK are relegated to Hulu is intriguing on its own, as it could point to a future in which X-Men ‘97, like What If before it, becomes a key part of the MCU’s future.

X-Men ‘97 is slated to hit Disney+ sometime in 2022.

