This season’s penultimate episode, Chapter 23, was called “The Spies,” which created unspoken tension that someone was going to betray the Mandalorians who went down to scout the surface of their former planet. That didn’t happen. In the finale, there were moments where we thought maybe a betrayal was coming—and again, nothing.

So, who were “The Spies?” Well, we think the term “Spies” isn’t being used in a typical James Bond context. The term also has a biblical context that basically means a group of people who go out looking for information—which is what Bo-Katan and her team were doing in that episode. So, we think, there weren’t any “spy” spies, the whole group was the “spies” because they were looking at the planet. Which is confusing and annoying but that’s the most likely answer.