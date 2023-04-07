The first season of Andor turned out to be one of the best shows (both sci-fi and generally speaking) of the year. Thanks to some pretty great performances and writing, the show wasn’t so much the Rogue One prequel it was initially pitched as and more a look what rebellion and government systems look like, and how those two things become deeply interconnected with one another and an individual’s relationship to them.



During the show’s panel at London’s Star Wars Celebration, showrunner Tony Gilroy and several of the show’s writers, along with Diego Luna (Cassian Andor), provided a look at season two for audience in attendance in London, England. With season one now having set up different rebel factions and the key players in those groups like Cassian, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard), season two can now show how those groups come together into the Rebellion. And it’s not going to be an easy ask for Cassian, since some of those faction leaders like Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) don’t exactly get along.

Footage shown at Celebration teased the return of key characters, including Rebel cell members Vel Sartha and Luthen Rael (in and out of his disguise as an antiquities dealer), as well as Syril Karn, who appears to have gone up in the world, thrust into a higher class of Imperial citizenship. Scenes also showed Mon Mothma slowly building alliances, trying to bring her disparate senatorial and rebellious worlds together, and growing dissent across the galaxy. Several shots showed a protest being policed by Stormtroopers, where violence broke out—lots of explosions, lots of chaos. But at the heart of it all was footage of Cassian, both skulking through hallways and seemingly coming into his own as a Rebel spy. The trailer concluded with Luthen’s echoing comment from season 1, “Don’t you want to fight these bastards for real?” Over a shot of Cassian, dressed up in a fancy suit with his hair slicked back, in some kind of fancy bar.

We’ll see how Cassian’s four-year exploits get him to the start of Rogue One when Andor releases on Disney+ in 2024–with director Tony Gilroy teasing a potential August 2024 window.

