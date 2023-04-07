Star Wars: Ahsoka's First Trailer Gives the Former Jedi Her Due

At Star Wars Celebration 2023, Disney unveiled the first official look at Star Wars: Ahsoka. The series picks up after Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson)’s live action appearances on The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett, and once again features Dave Filoni as a driving creative force for the series.



In the show proper, Ahsoka and Star Wars Rebels’ Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) have restarted their search to find fellow Rebels alum Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who blasted himself and Grand Admiral Thrawn to the far reaches of space in the show’s final episode. But finding someone in Star Wars is rarely easy, and that holds true here, as Ahsoka and Sabine’s journey takes them across the galaxy and with remnant Empire forces still gunning for them.

Ahsoka | Teaser Trailer | Disney+

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

