Clan Wren flies once more: Lucasfilm’s Mandalorian spinoff revolving around the post-Return of the Jedi life of Ahsoka Tano has found another rebel ally for the force user.



Advertisement

Deadline reports that The Society’s Natasha Liu Bordizzo will play the role of Sabine Wren, marking the Star Wars Rebels’ character’s live action debut. Wren, who during the events of Rebels—set roughly 14 years before the events of The Mandalorian—was an Mandalorian ostracized from her family and fellows after going to train at the Imperial Academy, before joining the crew of the Ghost in the Lothal Rebel cell, and voiced in all of her animated appearances by Tiya Sircar.

Little is known about Ahsoka, other than it will see Rosario Dawson reprise her role from The Mandalorian’s second season as the live-action interpretation of the Clone Wars and Rebels character, a former Jedi who aided the early days of the Rebellion as part of the secret agent network Fulcrum. The show, which will also feature an appearance by Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith’s Hayden Christensen as Ahsoka’s former Jedi Master, Anakin Skywalker, is heavily rumored to pick up on plot threads established in the final epilogue of Star Wars Rebels, where Ahsoka returned to the planet Lothal to recruit Sabine on a quest to find out where the series’ primary protagonist, Ezra Bridger, vanished after the climactic battle for his homeworld, alongside the Imperial officer (and Star Wars Expanded Universe legend) Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Production on Ahsoka, first formally announced last year at Disney’s Investor Day briefing alongside another Mandalorian spinoff, the since-purportedly-paused Rangers of the New Republic, is set to begin some time in 2022.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.