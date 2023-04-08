When it became clear that the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series, Ahsoka, was going to be a sequel to Star Wars Rebels, everyone had one question: Who is playing Grand Admiral Thrawn, one of the biggest, baddest Star Wars villains who has never been seen in live action? Well, at Star Wars Celebration 2023, series creator Dave Filoni finally made the news official. It’s Lars Mikkelsen, who did the voice on Star Wars Rebels. The news was broken in a special Ahsoka teaser trailer shown at Celebration.
Mikkelsen joins Rosario Dawson as the title character, a former Jedi apprentice now off on her own in a galaxy far, far away, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Ahsoka’s friend who vowed to search for their mutual friend Ezra Bridger. Bridger is played by Eman Esfandi, which was previously announced but has not yet been made official.. And, of course, the leader of the Ghost crew, Hera Syndulla, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
Ahsoka comes to Disney+ in August. Watch the first trailer here.
[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]
Fight hair loss with science
Right now, you can get The Hair Revitalizing Complex Full Set for the price of the Refill. That’s just $98 for a 30-day supply, and $32 off the supplement’s normal price. This supplement is proven to deliver results. Augustinus Bader performed a six-month double blind trial that found those on the supplement had increased their hair count by 56%, hair shine by 100%, and saw a 98% reduction in hair damage compared to those who took a placebo.
Read more from io9:
- This New Empire Strikes Back Set Footage Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
- The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Says He Doesn’t Want to Take His Helmet Off Too Much
- It’ll Cost $6,000 to Star Wars LARP With Your Family at Disney World
- The Many Looks of Ahsoka Tano
- Star Wars: Visions Gets It
- Breaking Down Star Wars: The High Republic—Old Jedi, New Tech, and Fascinating Connections
- A Brief Guide to the Long, Ever-Changing History of How Star Wars Has Portrayed Mandalorians
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge—The 77 Most Fascinating Things We Learned on Our Trip
- The Weird History Behind Darth Vader’s Castle
- The 35 Best Star Wars Moments of the Disney Era
- New Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge VR Is Here: Easter Eggs, Action, and the Force
- A Very Serious List of Star Wars Characters Matt Smith Could’ve Been in The Rise of Skywalker
- Our Fascination With Canon Is Killing the Way We Value Stories
- The Legacy of Empire Strikes Back’s Biggest Spoiler, 40 Years Later
- What Palpatine Left Behind
- A Field Guide to The Book of Boba Fett’s Star Wars Aliens
- Star Wars Saved Its Best Entrance for Carrie Fisher
Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.