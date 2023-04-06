Star Wars Celebration Europe is finally here, meaning several days of news from a galaxy far, far away. But what should you expect? What’s definitely happening? When is it happening? We’ve got you covered: the newest Star Wars movies, streaming shows, books, toys, nostalgia, you name it.
What’s the next Star Wars movie?
Though it’s not confirmed, we are fairly confident by the end of Star Wars Celebration, we’ll know what the next Star Wars movie is going to be. Will it be the one Taika Waititi is writing and directing? Is it the one Damon Lindelof started working on, then departed? That we do not know. But Disney is planning on releasing a Star Wars movie in December 2025 and we should learn very soon what it’s called and who’s making it.
When/Where: Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase, Friday April 7, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. London time.
What’s the next Star Wars movie after that?
This is where things start getting a little bit more speculative. At the moment Disney doesn’t just have one Star Wars movie on its release schedule. It has two: one in December 2025 and one in December 2027. Could we learn what the next two (or maybe three) Star Wars movies are at this convention? Anything is possible and rumors have been floating around.
When/Where: Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase, Friday April 7, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. London time.
When is Ahsoka coming out and is there a trailer?
Besides Star Wars movies, the next biggest thing coming to the Star Wars universe is the debut of Ahsoka, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau’s latest series streaming on Disney+. At the last Star Wars Celebration, fans were given a tiny glimpse of the show, but the footage only ever played in that room. With a full panel scheduled for this year, and the show coming out in the next several months most likely, we expect not just a trailer, but a release date.
When/Where: Ahsoka, Saturday April 8, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. London time.
When is the next trailer for Indiana Jones 5?
Indiana Jones has been part of the Lucasfilm presentations both at last year’s Star Wars Celebration and D23 Expo. There’s no reason to think that’ll change this time, especially with the film coming out in a matter of months—and since there’s only been one trailer so far, we’d imagine a fresh look at Dial of Destiny will debut here.
When/Where: Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase, Friday April 7, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. London time.
When is The Acolyte coming out and is there a trailer?
It’s not just the future of Star Wars TV we might get a glimpse of at Celebration, but its past as well—one mysterious Disney+ project we’ve seen very little of is The Acolyte, Leslye Headland’s dark, Jedi-infused mystery series set during the final days of the High Republic era. We know there’s a very intriguing cast attached to this series, including Amandla Stenberg, Dafne Keen, Lee Jung-jae, and more, and we know it’s going to examine the lingering specter of the Dark Side as the Republic and the Jedi’s luminescence wanes. But while we know it’s been filming for a while, could we see footage? We’ll have to wait and see.
When/Where: Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase, Friday April 7, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. London time
What’s going on with Andor season 2?
Andor season two is currently filming in the UK, so while it’s not likely we’ll see any footage from it, the cast and crew are nearby. We’d expect several of them to show up and maybe drop a few images or teases of what’s to come when the show returns.
When/Where: Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase, Friday April 7, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. London time.
Will there be a Bad Batch season 3?
The second season of The Bad Batch just ended with a few shocking revelations and cliffhangers. The thought has to be that the show will continue for a third season, but when could that possibly be announced? How about at the Bad Batch panel during Celebration?
When/Where: Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Monday April 10, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. London time.
When will there be a trailer for Star Wars Visions Volume 2?
With the second volume of Star Wars Visions coming on May 4, we are all but certain the Visions panel at Star Wars Celebration will debut the new season’s trailer.
When/Where: Star Wars Visions Volume 2, Monday April 10, 1-2 p.m. London time.
What’s in store for phase 3 of Star Wars: The High Republic?
Phase one of Star Wars: The High Republic is long gone. Phase two is happening right now. So what’s next? Lucasfilm Publishing is promising a sneak peek of what’s ahead in phase three at its Celebration panel.
When/Where: Star Wars: The High Republic, Saturday April 8, 1-2 p.m. London time.
Are any Star Wars movies celebrating anniversaries this year?
You betcha! This year marks the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi and Celebration is going to honor it in style. In addition to tons of Jedi-specific merch, there’s a panel planned that’s sure to feature all manner of special guests talking about what many fans thought at the time would be the final Star Wars movie.
When/Where: 40 Years of Return of the Jedi, Saturday April 8, 2-3 p.m. London time.
What other Star Wars news can we expect?
Yes, there’ll be more! Celebration also features panels from Hasbro revealing new toys from Star Wars and Indiana Jones, panels with Dark Horse and Marvel talking about new comic books, and panels from Lucasfilm Publishing talking Star Wars books beyond just The High Republic. If you’re in the mood for new Star Wars, it’s all happening this weekend; io9 will be there in person to report it all.