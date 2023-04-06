It’s not just the future of Star Wars TV we might get a glimpse of at Celebration, but its past as well—one mysterious Disney+ project we’ve seen very little of is The Acolyte, Leslye Headland’s dark, Jedi-infused mystery series set during the final days of the High Republic era. We know there’s a very intriguing cast attached to this series, including Amandla Stenberg, Dafne Keen, Lee Jung-jae, and more, and we know it’s going to examine the lingering specter of the Dark Side as the Republic and the Jedi’s luminescence wanes. But while we know it’s been filming for a while, could we see footage? We’ll have to wait and see.

When/Where: Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase, Friday April 7, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. London time