The week is finally upon us. After two years of delays, Star Wars fans are ready to celebrate yet again. The official Star Wars convention, Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, is happening this week, and with it comes four days of non-stop Star Wars news, merchandise, stories, and all manner of general excitement.



How long has it been since there was a Star Wars Celebration? Well, at the last one Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni screened the first footage from The Mandalorian. We’re now two-plus seasons into that series. That was also the event where the first trailer (and title) for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was revealed. And we all know how that turned out.

Basically, so much has happened (and is happening) in the world of Star Wars that Celebration is bound to be epic. Plus, the event lines up with the 20th anniversary of Attack of the Clones, the 45th anniversary of A New Hope, and debut episodes of the latest Disney+ show, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Basically, there’s almost too much stuff happening in just a few short days.

So, what can you expect? Click through for some predictions of what we’ll be learning over the course of Star Wars Celebration Anaheim.