You’ve felt it. A great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out... in excitement? Because, thank the maker, after the pandemic pushed it back for two years, Star Wars Celebration is preparing to descend on Anaheim, California next month! As details start to trickle in, here’s what you need to know about w hat to expect.



What Is Star Wars Celebration?

The official Lucasfilm/ReedPop convention for the Star Wars movies, TV shows, games, books, and the zillion other Star Wars things that exist, Celebration has been running since 1999. A largely bi-annual gathering across the U.S. and Europe, the convention has been home to major announcements and trailers for upcoming films and TV projects, as well as publishing and gaming news for the galaxy far, far away.

Expect cosplay , ridiculous merchandise, signings, panels, and, of course, news—and a lot of it, considering that Celebration Anaheim was meant to take place in 2020. It was c ancelled when the true extent of the c ovid-19 pandemic was made clear, and Lucasfilm pushed the convention from 2020 into 2022 to wait out the worst of it. Now with The Rise of Skywalker behind us and a bunch of Star Wars projects in the works for both theatrical releases and Disney+, it’s time to start teasing what’s next.

When Is Star Wars Celebration 2022?

Star Wars Celebration 2022 takes place from May 26 to May 29 at the Anaheim Convention Cent er in Anaheim, California. Some tickets for certain days are still available for purchase, but if you’re not planning on going in person, in prior years livestreams of major panels have be en available from the Star Wars YouTube channel throughout Celebration.



What News Can We Expect at Star Wars Celebration 2022?

It’s already shaping up to be a banner year for Star Wars. Just as Celebration opens, the Obi-Wan Kenobi prequel series will debut its first two episodes on Disney+. The Mandalorian’s third season is on the way, as is the second of animated series The Bad Batch, and there’s even more in store for Disney’s streaming service in the next few years, including Ahsoka and Andor, as well as the further-out series like Lando and the High Republic era story The Acolyte. And speaking of High Republic, the publishing initiative is set to enter a second phase later this year, with a series of novels and comics that flashes even further back into the past of the Star Wars timeline, pushing itself out 350 years before the events of the movies.

And that’s not even counting the movies! The main Skywalker Saga might be over, but Star Wars is far from done with the silver screen. Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron movie may have had some production delays, but S-Foils are still locked in attack position as far as it happening. Taika Waititi’s mysterious Star Wars project is out there on the horizon, and there could be even more movies yet to come. And hey: they never officially scrapped that Rian Johnson trilogy. A guy can dream, right?

There’ll be plenty of other opportunities for news, too. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Attack of the Clones, so we could expect some merchandise or perhaps even books to tie in. A sequel to Respawn’s Rise of the Empire-era video game Jedi: Fallen Order is on the way, and it wouldn’t be too unsurprising to be hearing more at Celebration for that, either. And that’s just what we know so far—there could always be room for surprises!

What Panels Are Happening at Star Wars Celebration 2022?

Not every panel has been announced so far, but here’s what we do know what to expect. We’ll update this piece as more panels are revealed.

Thursday, May 26

Lucasfilm Showcase - Celebration kicks off with a “must-see showcase” of what’s coming for the galaxy far, far away. The studio’s “current crop of live-action filmmakers,” as well as special guests, will tease what’s ahead, with news from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Mandalorian—and perhaps more.

Saturday, May 28

Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni - Join executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for the first official The Mandalorian panel since the show actually premiered in late 2019, as they (and even more special guests) look back at the show so far, and tease what’s next for Din Djarin and his young foundling Grogu in season three .

Sunday, May 29

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Bad Batch executive producers Brad Rau and Jen Corbett, story editor Matt Michnovetz, as well as clone voice actors Dee Bradley Baker (basically every clone in the show, of course) and Michelle Ang (the exception to that, young star Omega) talk about the show’s arrival, and offer a glimpse of what to expect for the Batch in season two .

What Guests Are Signing at Star Wars Celebration 2022?

Although not every guest has been revealed yet, several actors and creative talent from across the Star Wars universe have been confirmed for appearances, as well as autographs and photo opportunities. Here’s everyone confirmed so far:

Autographs/Photo Sessions

Amy Allen (Aayla Secura, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith)

Anthony Daniels (C-3PO in, well, a whole lot of Star Wars)

Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano, The Clone Wars and Rebels)

Carey Jones (Krrsantan, The Book of Boba Fett)

Carl Weathers (Greef Carga, The Mandalorian)

Daniel Logan (Boba Fett, Attack of the Clones and The Clone Wars)

Dee-Bradley Baker (Captain Rex, the Bad Batch, and many, many more Clone Troopers, The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch)

Dickey Beer (Boba Fett, Return of the Jedi)

Emily Swallow (The Armorer, The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett)

Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon, The Mandalorian)

Ian McDiarmid (Sheev Palpatine, the Star Wars prequels, the original trilogy, and, somehow returned, in The Rise of Skywalker)

Jett Lucas (Zett Jukassa, Revenge of the Sith)

Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker)

Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze, The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian)

Kevin Thompson (Chubbray the Ewok, Return of the Jedi)

Margo Apostolos (Tokkat the Ewok, Return of the Jedi)

Michelle Ang (Omega, The Bad Batch)

Omid Abtahi (Dr. Pershing, The Mandalorian)

Orli Shoshan (Shaak Ti, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith)

Tim Rose (Admiral Ackbar, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, and The Last Jedi)

Featured Guests

Cavan Scott (Author, Star Wars: The High Republic, Dooku: Jedi Lost, and more)

Charles Soule (Author, Star Wars: The High Republic, Marvel’s Darth Vader, and more)

Claudia Gray (Author, Star Wars: The High Republic, Bloodline, and more)

Daniel Jose Older (Author, Star Wars: The High Republic, Last Shot, and more)

Doug Chiang (Lucasfilm VP, Executive Creative Director)

Justina Ireland (Author, Star Wars: The High Republic, Lando’s Luck, and more)

Steve Sansweet (Executive Chairman and founder, Rancho Obi-Wan)

Sessions for autographs and photos are available to pre-order for attendees now. And good news: if you’re unavailable to attend in-person, some will offer the chance to either mail-in items to be autographed or for you to buy an autograph to be mailed to you through Official Pix.

