If you managed to score tickets to this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, next week, I sincerely hope you also managed to save up some g alactic credits. Besides actual Star Wars news, the amount of exclusive merchandise that will be available to you there, and there alone, is simply staggering—so take advantage of this guide to figure out ahead of time what’s worth hunting down.



But let’s be clear: t hese are not the only exclusive products you’ll be able to buy at SWC. There surely are toys, cups, probably 18 million different Funko Pops, and so much more. But if you’re looking for something from a galaxy far, far away to wear, squeeze, or spend an inordinate amount of time trying to collect, here’s what you’ll need to be on the lookout for.