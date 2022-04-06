It’s not every day that you wake up knowing you’re going to get exciting news about the future of your favorite franchise, but that’s exactly what’s going to happen on May 26, 2022. Lucasfilm just announced that on that day, which just so happens to be the first day of Star Wars Celebration, a panel will open the festival that will feature “Lucasfilm’s current crop of live-action filmmakers.” They’ll “be joined by special guests to discuss the many Star Wars adventures coming soon, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Mandalorian.”

The keyword there is “including.” We, of course, expected there to be news about the upcoming Disney+ shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Mandalorian. Those shows are either coming out the next day, in the case of Kenobi, or already done filming. But “the many Star Wars adventures coming soon including” means those projects are only part of it. Plus, as much as they fit the bill, you rarely call people making TV shows (even elaborate Star Wars TV shows) “filmmakers.” All of which leads us to believe that, on May 26 at the start of Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm will finally let us know what’s next. Is Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron going to be the next Star Wars film? And if so, could we find out some story or cast? If it’s not, odds are we’ll find out what is coming next— a nd that could be Taika Waititi’s movie, Kevin Feige and Michael Waldron’s movie, or something else entirely.

Star Wars Celebration takes place May 26- May 28 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. Tickets are still on sale if you want to attend and be in the room when this news, whatever it is, is revealed. Or, just keep it locked here on io9, as both myself and James Whitbrook will be at the convention, reporting on all the news as soon as humanly possible.

What do you think will be announced at the panel on May 26? What do you want to see? Let us know below.

