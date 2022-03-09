In recent years, Star Wars has had lots of fun telling tales of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s time on Tatooine between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. But never like this. The first trailer for the Disney+ l imited s eries Obi-Wan Kenobi was just released and it looks like Kenobi’s old apprentice, Darth Vader, hired a legion of his Inquisitors to hunt down and find the Jedi Master.

Though we don’t see Vader in the trailer, we hear him. We do however see his son, Luke Skywalker, as a young boy, as well as his step-brother Owen Lars and a whole bunch of Jedi Hunters who, until now, have never been seen in live action. Click through as we break it all down.