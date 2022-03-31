Ewan McGregor revealed today that the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ show has adjusted its premier date by two days and will now include two episodes rather than the previously expected one episode. The new release date is now Friday, May 27, coinciding with Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, CA .

The show will follow Kenobi as he attempts to watch over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine while avoiding notice of the Empire’s Jedi-exterminating hunters, the Imperial Inquisitorius. Early set pictures revealed new characters and new worlds unique to the series, such as Moses Ingram’s Reva, a Force-sensitive Inquisitor who appears to be hot on the heels of Kenobi, tracking him across Tattooine and across the universe to the new planet of Daiyu, a world full of neon lights and graffiti that’s ruled by a criminal underground.

The official synopsis reads: “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

There’s been a lot made of this show and its star, especially after we’ve learned some absolutely adorable details about how McGregor pretends to use the Force to open doors (just like the rest of us!). Our coverage extends from our outline of what we know about the six-part series itself to how the writers almost brought Darth Maul back during the pitch session. We’ve also waxed poetic about the quadraped steed, Rooh the eopie, and lamented the lack of information surrounding Darth Vader’s return. We’ve also put together a guide to the essential Obi-Wan Kenobi media you can watch and read before the show, including Claudia Gray’s novels and Charles Soule’s five-issue comic miniseries.



Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere with two episodes on Friday, May 27 on Disney+.

