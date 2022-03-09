Obi-Wan Kenobi’s standalone show, expected to release on May 25th on Disney+ still doesn’t have a full trailer. This is, as we can all agree, a travesty. But earlier today after a cheeky “Hello there” on the official twitter account for the series, EW released an exclusive series of photos and an interview with Obi-Wan Kenobi’s star, Ewan McGregor.

The photos also show Moses Ingram as Reva, one of the Force-sensitive Inquisitors hunting down the last of the Jedi after the rise of the Empire. From EW, “Director Deborah Chow and writer Joby Harold describe the character as ruthlessly ambitious.”

Kenobi seems to be in rough shape in the photos, hiding out on Tatooine (will Star Wars ever tire of this horrible, sandy planet?) in order to watch over Luke Skywalker on his uncle’s moisture farm. We get a glimpse of his cave where (apparently) he lives for the next 20-odd years. Of course, it’s far less homey than his eventual homestead is in A New Hope, and I personally love the idea of a very emotional and super depressed Jedi deciding that he’s just going to hang out in a cave and pout until his ward comes of age.

There seems to be a lot of Tatooine based on these photos, as Inquisitor Reva faces down Uncle Owen (played by Attack of the Clones’ Joel Edgerton), and makes her way through a crowded market. Also present is Obi-Wan with an oepie, which some might recognize as a reference to Rooh, an oepie that Obi-Wan rode in the 2013 Legends novel, Kenobi.



Eventually though, there is an escape off Tatooine! The exclusive has Kenobi in a classic Jedi getup on the new planet, Daiyu, which Harold describes as a more vibrant scene than what we’ve seen so far. “It’s got a graffiti-ridden nightlife, and is kind of edgy. It’s just got a different lane and a different feeling.”

We’re still waiting for a glimpse at Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, but smart bets are on the full trailer for that first look—no doubt we’ll learn much more about Obi-Wan Kenobi before its eventually arrival on May 25.



