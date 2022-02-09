Today, one show ends and another begins. Disney just announced that Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will be here on May 25. Here’s the first poster:

According to the press release “T he story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”





