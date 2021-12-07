Way back in the early 1980s, Star Wars put movie- themed action figures on the map. The toys were so successful, they basically created a whole new industry, and to this day, the link between Star Wars and toys remains one of the franchise’s most enduring legacies. Over the years though, as the kids that originally bought them have grown, so too have the toys. They’ve changed shape and size, and now, a legion of Star Wars toy collectors don’t play with them, they display them. Hasbro took advantage of this a few years ago by introducing the six - inch Black Series line. It’s a line of Star Wars toys aimed at an older audience and I, personally, am obsessed. (See above photo for evidence)

And though the Black Series has been around in various iterations for almost a decade, there are still tons of characters yet to be immortalized in the series. What follows is a half serious, half silly collection of the characters we’re desperate to see turned into six- inch Black Series figures.