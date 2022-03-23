Star Wars Republic: “The Battle of Jabiim,” “Hate and Fear,” and “No Man’s Land”

The now non-canonical Republic series from Dark Horse gave us a definitive accounting of the Clone Wars before the 3DCG animated series came along, and this trio of stories—all of which can be found in the Marvel Comics collection of the series, Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The Clone Wars Vol. 2—are some of the highlights in a very good series.



“The Battle of Jabiim” is actually a multi-issue arc that Obi-Wan is not in a lot... because he goes MIA early on in the titular, horrifying battle, leaving Anakin to join a similarly orphaned set of Padawans who have to hold out against an overwhelming enemy force. The other two stories follow up with the reveal that, of course, Obi-Wan was actually captured, and has to plan his escape with the clone ARC commando Alpha—and cross paths with Asajj Ventress.