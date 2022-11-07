It was announced way back on May 4 of 2020, but the newest Star Wars TV series has finally begun. The Acolyte, set in the final days of the High Republic era , has begun filming-- with what turns out is an almost shockingly attractive cast.



The Hate U Give’s Amandla Stenberg was already announced to star in the series, but she’ll be joined by Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto, His Dark Materials’ Dafne Keen, Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett, Inventing Anna’s Rebecca Henderson, 1917's Dean-Charles Chapman, The Matrix’s Carrie Anne-Moss, and Queen & Slim’s Jodie Turner-Smith. Seriously, if nothing else, this show will be very easy on the eyes:

We know very little else about the show, other than the cast, the time frame, and this synopsis: “The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

The Acolyte should premiere at some point in 2023.

