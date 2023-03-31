Anya Taylor-Joy Promises Her Furiosa Prequel Is "Epic"

David Cronenberg is set to start filming what will likely be another horror masterpiece in April, and I’m looking forward to The Shroud more than I’m looking forward to my next birthday. From the Spider-verse, Thomas Hayden Church (who played the Sandman in various films) might be ready for a return to Marvel. Plus, you’ll never guess who else is going to be directing an episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Get your bingo cards ready, spoilers!



Cold Storage

Deadline reports Lesley Manville, Sosie Bacon, Joe Keery, Liam Neeson, and Georgina Campbell are attached to star in Cold Storage, a “darkly comedic sci-fi-action film” from Westworld director Jonny Campbell. Based on a script by David Koepp (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), the story is said to open “several decades ago when a highly infectious, constantly mutating micro-organism— capable of extinction-level destruction— was contained in a military facility. Fast-forward to the present day where the military has sealed the facility’s lowest sub-level selling the remaining space to a self-storage company. As temperatures rise underground, the micro-organism finds a way to escape— and if left to spread, it will soon uncontrollably multiply around the world. The fate of humanity rests on a retired bioterror operative and two unlikely heroes employed in the facility who are caught in a race against time to destroy the organism and save mankind.”

Hope

According to Deadline, Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon will star alongside Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender in Hope.

Marvel’s Sandman

During a recent interview with The DisInsider, Thomas Hayden Church revealed there have been “conversations” at Marvel “about the possibility” of his Sandman returning to the MCU.

We had a whole story involving his daughter for No Way Home. And it just ended up [cut]. There was just so much going on…Amy [Pascal] and Kevin [Feige], we all had a lot of conversations. And I would say that conversations have been had about the possibility of Sandman coming into a future iteration of it.

Paradise Court

According to Deadline, Screen Gems is planning a film adaptation of Paradise Court, the horror comic from Zenescope Entertainment “set at a gated community where all the residents are serial killers.”

Mr. Entity

Bloody-Disgusting reports Blumhouse has acquired the film rights to the story of Deborah and Jessica Moffitt, a mother and daughter “who were terrorized alongside other members of the Moffitt family for more than six years by a supernatural presence they called Mr. Entity.”

The Shrouds

Bloody-Disgusting additionally has word The Shrouds—David Cronenberg’s latest film starring Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger, and Guy Pearce— begins filming this May 8 in Toronto.

The Dive

According to Variety, RLJE Films will release The Dive, a survival horror movie in which a pair of divers are trapped underwater by landslides this August 25. Louisa Krause and Sophie Lowe are attached to star.

Crater

Meanwhile, the coming-of-age sci-fi drama Crater will arrive this May 12 on Disney+. The story follows “Caleb Channing (Isiah Russell-Bailey), who was raised i n a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Scott Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Billy Barratt), Borney (Orson Hong), and Marcus (Thomas Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (McKenna Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.”

[Coming Soon]

Mad Max: Furiosa

Appearing as a guest on the Inside Total Film podcast (via Comic Book), Anya Taylor-Joy described the upcoming Furiosa movie as “an epic” that “takes place over a long period of time.”

The main thing that [director] George [Miller] and I spoke about was that Fury Road is a road movie. It takes place over, I think, three days: getting somewhere, and then turning around, and coming back. And this is an epic. This takes place over a long period of time, and you get to know [Furiosa] better in that way. I love that character so much. That whole experience was mind-boggling, and George is the best. I hope that [people] enjoy it.

Captain America: New World Order

Set photos of Harrison Ford and Tim Blake Nelson (with green hands...) on the set of Captain America: New World Order have surfaced.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Elsewhere, character posters of Cosmo and Drax were recently spotted at an undisclosed bus stop.

Welcome to Derry



Appearing as a guest on Jake’s Takes (via Bloody-Disgusting), Bill Skarsgård revealed he’s not currently involved in the upcoming It prequel series, Welcome to Derry.

We’ll see what they come up with and what they do with it. I’m not currently involved in it. If someone else gets to [play Pennywise], my advice is to make it your own. Have fun with it. What I thought was so pleasurable about that character was how incredibly abstract he was. The book is really a gift that way.

The Flash

Set footage from Canadagraphs reveals Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurthy will return in “It’s My Party and I’ll Die If I Want To,” the ninth episode of The Flash’s final season.

The Flash episode 9x09 video - Grant Gustin, Stephen Amell, Keiynan Lonsdale, David Ramsey + more

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

THR now reports David Lowry (The Green Knight) has directed at least one episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Yellowjackets

During a recent interview with Variety, co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco stated cannibalism is “possibly the least transgressive thing” we’ll see the survivors get up to in the second season of Yellowjackets.

I think we’ve all said in different ways that the cannibalism is possibly the least transgressive thing that we’re going to see. And when we say that, we’re not saying, “Strap in, buckle in, it’s gonna get more gruesome!” What we’re trying to say is their choices are going to become more morally ambiguous — because that’s what we’re really interested in. You could make the argument that cannibalism is so terrible, and we can argue that for the next 10 minutes. But you could also wait and see what they’re actually going to have to face, and the choices that they’re going to have to make. I think you’ll find that it gets even more complicated as we go.

Riverdale

Cheryl’s “plan to fool her family spirals out of control” in the synopsis for “Love & Marriage,” the 121st episode of Riverdale.

CUPID’S CHECK LIST – After enlisting Archie’s (KJ Apa) help, Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) plan to fool her family spirals out of control. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns to Veronica (Camila Mendes) for help after finding himself in some trouble, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) gives Kevin (Casey Cott) an ultimatum. Madchen Amick, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon.

[Comic Book]

Orphan Black: Echoes

AMC has released new photos and a sneak peek at the ending titles of Orphan Black: Echoes.

Citadel

Finally, Amazon has released a second trailer for Citadel, its new spy series from Joe and Anthony Russo starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra.

Citadel - Official Trailer 2 | Prime Video

