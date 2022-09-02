There’s more high school, more Flash, more Betty, more Matt Murdoch (you read that right), more talk about Peter 2's web shooters (“I want to see the holes” is a line), and a brand new end credits scene, taking over for the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer.
But that’s only part of it. To read more, click through the slideshow to find out about all of the biggest additions in the Spider-Man: No Way Home extended edition.
Introduction by the Peters
It’s unclear if this counts toward the 11 minutes, or if it’ll be released once this version comes home, but in theaters, there’s an introduction, recorded over video chat, from Tom Holland, Tobey Magure, and Andrew Garfield. It’s mostly them just talking about how excited they are people came to see the movie again but it ends with Maguire and Holland, finally, saying to Garfield “I love you too.” (In the movie, Garfield’s character professes his love for the other two and they awkwardly say “Thank you.”) He says he’s been waiting a long time for that and thanks them back. Then the movie begins.
More Interrogation
Peter and his friends are all brought in for interrogation by Damage Control but there’s more of Peter being interrogated by Cleary (Arian Moayed). He asks him specific questions about the Washington Monument incident and others, ending with him slapping down a photo and saying “Tell me everything you know about the Night Monkey!”
In Cahoots
Sandwiched in between his arrest and going back to school is a scene of Peter stopping, and webbing up, a purse snatcher (played by Tom Holland’s brother, Harry Holland). Peter is happy with himself until the adults in the area start yelling at him. “You can’t do stuff like that anymore, you’re just a child,” one woman says. Another woman keeps calling him 14 years old and Peter tries to correct her, but more and more adults continue to argue among themselves about Peter/Spider-Man as the criminal swings back and forth above them. One says that he and the purse-snatcher might even be in cahoots, to which the criminal says something like, “Yes, we’ve been in cahoots this whole time.”
Gym Class and More
Peter returns to school, talks to his teachers (JB Smoove, Martin Starr, Hannibal Burress), and continues down the hall. This is largely the same but the new stuff happens as Peter passes all the students who have their phones out. One of them says, “He used to be my lab partner, how weird is that?”
That leads into a scene in the school gym where a bunch of students, as well as Burress’ character, Coach Wilson, keep chanting “Climb it, climb it, climb it” pressuring Peter to do some Spider-Man things in the gym. A dejected Peter obliges and jumps on the wall and crawls up it. “Look at the sick bastard,” his teacher says.
Peter leaves gym class and runs down the hall. In the hall, we see Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) doing a book signing of “Flashpoint.” There’s a huge line waiting. He tries to say hi to his “best friend” Peter as he passes but Peter ignores him. All the girls in the line swoon at Peter and finally one steps into frame and proclaims “He’s so cute.”
Betty Brant’s Expose
By far the longest scene in the extended edition is a multi-minute, news program-style segment, lead by Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) on the school’s internal TV station. Sitting in a very pink room on a big, ornate, Masterpiece Theater-style chair, looking very filtered and cheesy, Betty interviews Coach Wilson (Burress), Mr. Harrington (Starr), and Mr. Dell (Smoove), as well as Flash, Ned (Jacob Batalon), and eventually even Peter.
The scene goes on for a good 3-4 minutes and is filled with jokes and weird asides. For example, Wilson talks about conspiracy theories online, like one that Justin Timberlake used to be a member of the boy band *NSYNC, which he doesn’t believe. Harrington talks about his ex-wife going on deep dives on Reddit. Dell talks about how sexy he would be if he had been bitten by the Spider.
Flash tries to promote his book in which he, apparently, takes credit for the name “Spider-Man.” Betty asks him what other names he considered and he rattles off a few like “Arachno Kid” and “The Bitten.” She also scolds him for not being mentioned in it. Speaking to Ned, Betty asks her how late is too late to be getting texts from an ex and it’s super awkward. He says she looks great and she says it back to him. (This was my favorite of the bunch.) Finally, she has a sit down with Peter, where she asks him what he would say to the spider that bit him: “Thanks” or “Thanks for nothing?” Peter pauses and answers “Thanks?” and she adds “For nothing?”
Betty then teases there will be more of her interview with Peter later and we get a few commercials for more programming, including a Statue of Liberty design contest (in which one person has dressed the statue as Mysterio) and another about cafeteria safety.
This scene goes directly into the rooftop scene that’s in the theatrical cut.
Monster Mash Montage and Mini Strange
Yup, you read that right. After Peter recruits MJ (Zendaya) and Ned to help him capture the multiverse villains, there’s a whole montage of them setting up their workstations downstairs in the Sanctum Sanctorum. Set to the kitschy song “Monster Mash,” we see the friends, but mostly Ned, attempting to move and rearrange things, but everything keeps falling and it’s just a mess.
The scene is completely pointless, albeit fun, and is punctuated by a moment where Peter and MJ find a miniature model of the Sanctum in which, it appears, Doctor Strange is walking around in the top of it. They look at each other very confused, but that’s it.
New Daily Bugle interview
The No Way Home extended addition actually adds a bunch of new J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) moments, most of which are just a quick line or two. But the most significant is after Peter captures Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church). Jameson does a phone interview with an electric company employee named Walter Burke who recounts to him what went down at the powerlines. Jameson says he’s a very credible witness, but regrets that after Burke explains Spider-Man and a dirt man fought a power monster. Jameson thinks he sounds mad.
More Matt Murdoch!
In probably the most exciting addition to the film, we see that Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) has retained Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox) as his lawyer. They’re in a deposition with Damage Control but instead of paying attention, Happy keeps looking at his phone. He’s watching the security cameras in his apartment and keeps seeing these strange men walk in (this scene is immediately proceeded by a brief, additional moment where we see everyone in the elevator together).
Matt tells Happy to get off his phone and to stop sweating. “How do you do that?” Happy asks.
More Peter Conversations
For the most part, this new version of No Way Home is almost exactly the same as the original in the final third of the movie. What could they cut out, really, right? Well, the most significant part is an extension of the conversation Peter 2 (Tobey Maguire) and Peter 3 (Andrew Garfield) have on the Statue of Liberty waiting for the villains. The scene is in the final movie (it’s the one where Peter 3 cracks Peter 2's back), but here it’s got about a minute of additional dialogue.
The two discuss how lucky they think the villains are that they’re going to get a second chance at their lives. Peter 3 mentions that he’s loving all this and says that they should do it again, but next time without all the potential for death. He says to Peter 2, “I’ll grab your number after.”
The conversation then starts getting into Peter 2's natural web shooters, but it’s extended. He’s asked if it’s a “clean” release and how exactly he does it? Does he do it with his mind? Does he just think “web” and web comes out? Peter 2 says that he can’t explain it. It’s sort of like riding a bike and Peter 3 whispers “I want to see the holes.”
There’s also a brief aside between the two where Peter 2 says it’s so weird that, being Spider-Man, sometimes it’s hard to distinguish between the fantastic and the mundane. Peter 3 agrees and says that you could be doing the weirdest thing but then, “It’s just Monday.”
New End Credits Scene
Running just over a minute long, the new end credits scene jumps off the film’s other big addition. It’s once again Betty Brant on her school TV show, reminiscing about graduating high school. “It seems like only yesterday that we were starting the adventure called high school. And what an adventure it’s been,” she begins. As she speaks we see images from Spider-Man Homecoming and Far From Home, some from Washington, some from Europe, and more, none of which mention Spider-Man or have Peter in them. Peter is in one, but there’s a bird flying over his face. Also, Liz (Laura Harrier) is in the photos. Here’s the rest of Betty’s speech.
“We learned new things. We traveled the world. We fell in love. We almost died... multiple times. We made friendships that will last forever. Also, some of us disappeared for five years and then reappeared, but the less we talk about that the better. What’s important is that we made it. And as we look out on an exciting and uncertain future, just remember. The memories we’ve made here at Midtown High are the ones that we will cherish forever.”
She then signs off and says “Happy graduation! Go Tigers!” The implication here, of course, is that Strange’s spell worked. No one remembers Peter Parker, who was so crucially a part of their journey. But Spider-Man too has an exciting and uncertain future.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home extended edition is now in theaters.