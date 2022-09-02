Betty Brant’s Expose

By far the longest scene in the extended edition is a multi-minute, news program-style segment, lead by Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) on the school’s internal TV station. Sitting in a very pink room on a big, ornate, Masterpiece Theater-style chair, looking very filtered and cheesy, Betty interviews Coach Wilson (Burress), Mr. Harrington (Starr), and Mr. Dell (Smoove), as well as Flash, Ned (Jacob Batalon), and eventually even Peter.

The scene goes on for a good 3-4 minutes and is filled with jokes and weird asides. For example, Wilson talks about conspiracy theories online, like one that Justin Timberlake used to be a member of the boy band *NSYNC, which he doesn’t believe. Harrington talks about his ex-wife going on deep dives on Reddit. Dell talks about how sexy he would be if he had been bitten by the Spider.

Flash tries to promote his book in which he, apparently, takes credit for the name “Spider-Man.” Betty asks him what other names he considered and he rattles off a few like “Arachno Kid” and “The Bitten.” She also scolds him for not being mentioned in it. Speaking to Ned, Betty asks her how late is too late to be getting texts from an ex and it’s super awkward. He says she looks great and she says it back to him. (This was my favorite of the bunch.) Finally, she has a sit down with Peter, where she asks him what he would say to the spider that bit him: “Thanks” or “Thanks for nothing?” Peter pauses and answers “Thanks?” and she adds “For nothing?”

Betty then teases there will be more of her interview with Peter later and we get a few commercials for more programming, including a Statue of Liberty design contest (in which one person has dressed the statue as Mysterio) and another about cafeteria safety.

This scene goes directly into the rooftop scene that’s in the theatrical cut.