Add yet another mysterious Star Wars movie to the mix. Deadline reports that Shawn Levy, the prolific director and producer behind Stranger Things, Night at the Museum, and Free Guy is gearing up to develop a film in a galaxy far far away. He’ll focus on that after completing Deadpool 3, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

