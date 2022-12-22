Ben Affleck as Batman: Out, Ben Affleck as Ben Affleck: In

He’s in, he’s out, he’s in, he’s out: Ben Affleck’s spent as much time being rumored to be out of the Batcowl as he actually was in it. After he was seemingly gone for good with the announcement of Robert Pattinson starring in The Batman, there was the shocking news that Affleck would be one of two Batmen to appear in the upcoming Flash movie, alongside the return of Michael Keaton’s classic take on Bruce Wayne. As far as we know, that’s still on the cards for The Flash next year—but beyond that, all we have are recent reports that while Affleck might be done in front of the camera for DC and Warner Bros, he’s potentially looking at making a return behind it, and may be in talks to direct an undisclosed project.

