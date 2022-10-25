There you have it, officially James Gunn (The Suicide Squad) will lead DC films, TV and animation over at Warner Bros. Discovery. According to The Hollywood Reporter he has been named a part of the leadership for the comic book franchises with producerPeter Safran (Peacemaker) both serving under the title of co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios.

James Gunn has also taken to Twitter to confirm the news.

Gunn will be taking over creative development at DC Studios, while Safran will oversee the business and production side of things. Additionally, both will remain active filmmakers as they have releases in the pipeline including Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with Marvel Studios at Disney.

Current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and President David Zaslav shared in a statement. “Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling.” Hope he sticks to his word. Gunn can really shake things up in a good way if new leadership at WB commits to trusting him, otherwise we don’t see the relationship lasting too long.

Things are about to get wild at the newly christened DC Studios and we can’t wait to see what comes out of it. Maybe Batgirl getting pulled out of her canceled cave?

