Finding the holiday spirit becomes a mission in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Another Marvel Studios special presentation takes us back into the MCU for another side quest, this time with familiar heroes for the holidays after introducing new ones in Halloween’s Werewolf by Night.



And in our first look at James Gunn’s take on the holidays we get to see the Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap someone special to cheer up Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). Specifically, Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) take it upon themselves to deliver the goods in the only way they can.

Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special | Official Trailer

The sheer delight of seeing Kevin Bacon (as himself) potentially get kidnapped to help Peter Quill forget Gamora, at least momentarily, is brilliant. Such a fantastic payoff to the set up of Bacon being the greatest hero in Star-Lord’s mind; Bacon’s been-named dropped a few times in the MCU at this point so it was only a matter of time before we’d see him show up.

And we get a look at the Ravagers led by Kraglin (Sean Gunn outfitted with the fin) encouraging embracing the Terran traditions to help their beloved crew member out. The brief glimpses of them arriving in Hollywood, exploring the Walk of Fame, and showing up at Bacon’s home really hits that special presentation tone of Christmas specials past. We also catch a brief glimpse of buff YA Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) decorating and hosting a festive gathering. It looks like so much unhinged fun that we’ll get to enjoy this Thanksgiving.

Watch the Guardians go on an Earth holiday November 25 streaming on Disney+.

