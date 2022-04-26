The Batman is back, man. At CinemaCon 2022, Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves just announced that this year’s hit DC adaptation will be getting a sequel. Reeves and star Robert Pattinson are confirmed to return but no other news was given. “I’m excited to jump back in for another chapter,” Reeves said, promising more news at a CinemaCon to come.

Not that this is any big surprise. Reeves and his team have always been expected to return to this world with these characters. It was always just a case of waiting to see if audiences would turn out to see the movie, which they most definitely have—to the tune of $750 million worldwide and counting.

There’s no word on what story the film will follow, but one has to think that the Joker could play a role, especially considering the role that character played in the original film. Further explorations of the Penguin, Catwoman, and heck, even the Riddler are all possible too. All survived the film and could warrant further exploration.

Of course, Warner Bros. has many many DC films to come in the meantime. DC League of Super-Pets, Black Adam, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are all coming in the months ahead. Footage of these titles is also expected to be screened at CinemaCon, though hadn’t as of the publication of this story.

So, what do you think? What do you want to see in The Batman 2? Joker and Riddler teaming up? Catwoman getting a bit more origin story? How will it tie into the upcoming HBO Max Penguin show with Colin Farrell? So many question, so few answers, but one undeniable fact. The Batman 2 is coming. Officially.

