Superman: Legacy Chooses Its Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific—and a Green Lantern

James Gunn's DC Studios film, due out in 2025, adds Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, and Nathan Fillion to its growing cast.

Cheryl Eddy
Nathan Fillion on the red carpet
Nathan Fillion attends the Warner Bros. premiere of The Suicide Squad on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

With his Clark Kent and Lois Lane newly chosen, James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is starting to fill in supporting roles in what will presumably be a formidable ensemble cast. We now know Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) will be Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) is Mister Terrific, and Nathan Fillion (you know him) is a Green Lantern.

This news comes courtesy of a Vanity Fair exclusive, which is careful to note that Fillion will specifically be playing Guy Gardner, a character “distinct from [Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart] for being somewhat less than heroic when he wears the matter-manifesting ring that gives the Green Lantern his powers.”

Gunn fans will recall that Fillion starred in horror comedy Slither, Gunn’s directorial debut; he also appeared in the recent Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and (very briefly) in The Suicide Squad.

What do you think of this casting for Superman: Legacy, and are you excited to learn more about the characters joining the movie? We have a lot of time to speculate, since it doesn’t begin filming until next year and is due out July 11, 2025.

