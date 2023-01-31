The Batman Sequel Is Still Happening, and Due in 2025

For those people who loved Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s interpretation of the Dark Knight and were worried about how it might fit into James Gunn’s bold, unexpected vision for the new DC Universe, don’t worry: It won’t. But that’s a good thing, since The Batman sequel will still be coming out.



Longtime DC Comics fans know the publisher has virtually always branded those titles which aren’t part of the main continuity as Elseworlds titles, so it was always going to be a bit of a gimme that the movieverse would follow suit that anything outside of the newly announced “Chapter 1 ” continuity would carry similar branding . Right now, The Batman: Part II (yep, that’s the official title, try not to faint with excitement) is the only Elseworlds title on the slate. However, I’m more excited that there will still be room for non-DCU-continuity projects alongside the new DCU saga. Honestly, I’m pretty shocked some of the titles Gunn announced aren’t also Elseworlds titles.

Speaking to press this week, DC Studios chiefs Gunn and Peter Safran teased that The Batman Part II is aiming to be the middle part of a trilogy of films, and that this offshoot series from their DCU is being referred to as “The Batman Crime Saga.” It’s unclear if that’s an official distinction or just something internal to differentiate from The Brave and the Bold, which will have a new Batman.

Still, you’re going to have to wait a while before gettin g to revisit this particular Elseworld; The Batman: Part II isn’t due until October 2025, after the July 2025 release of Superman: Legacy.

Additional reporting by Germain Lussier.

