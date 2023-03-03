When one mob family falls another one rises in Gotham. The highly anticipated DC Studios The Batman spin-off The Penguin has found it s Salvatore Maroni, Variety reports that Clancy Brown (John Wick: Chapter 4) is going to take on the character as the antagonist in the Colin Farrell- led HBO Max series.

Maroni’s arrest was something brought up on numerous occasions during Matt Reeves’ The Batman. He was brought down by Gotham officials bought off by Carmine Falcone (John Tuturro), and is no doubt being given a new lease o n life after his nemesis’ death at the hands of the Riddler. It makes sense for him to make his way out in order to stake his claim on Gotham against Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot. It’s exciting to see Brown, who’s known for his cult-beloved turn in Highlander and recently gave a chillingly gaunt turn in The Mortuary Collection, come into the fold as Maroni—who DC fans know as not only the second biggest mob boss in Gotham, but also the man who gave Harvey Dent his Two-Face origin story. Brown’s also no stranger to the DC Universe as he’s voiced Lex Luthor in various animated projects.

The Penguin cast continues to stack up with Brown’s addition alongside Farrell with Made for Love’s Cristin Milioti, Encanto’s Rhenzy Feliz, House of Cards’ Michael Kelly, The Expanse’s Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Outer Range’s Deirdre O’Connell.

io9 will continue to update DC Studios fans on this DC Elseworlds property as developments are announced.

