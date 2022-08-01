While all was quiet on DC’s San Diego Comic-Con front in regards to The Batman sequel and it s Penguin series spin-off, star Colin Farrell recently told Entertainment Weekly he expects shooting to start on his straight-to-order series early next year. U nsurprisingly, h e’d also be very open to returning to the role, should Matt Reeves ring him up for The Batman part two.

“Oh my god, you kidding me?!” Farrell enthused . “It’s so much fun, are you joking [with] me? I’ve been around the block man. That was an easy sport, I mean ... it was a joy.”

Farrell’s turn as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot garnered him attention as one of the best new iterations of t he Penguin for this era of Batman’s Rogues Gallery. His comedic timing helped sell lines like “What is this? Good cop—Batshit cop?”, not to mention his Spanish lesson to Gordon and Bats that helped them solve a riddle. So we’d definitely like to see more of him in the universe, even if it’s not for a little while . “Matt’s up to his bollocks, you know, hovering over the keyboard and just planning the story because he’s just so meticulous,” Farrell shared about where Reeves is at in his process.

Rest assured, Reeves is still very much a part of the Penguin show. Farrell added, “He’s so obsessive about what he does, but he’s all over [HBO Max’s] The Penguin [series] as well. I mean, he’s not gonna direct it but he’s all over the structure of the scripts and who’s gonna direct them. And so, it’s exciting.”

